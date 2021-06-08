Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

