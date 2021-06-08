Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

