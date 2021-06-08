Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.71. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

