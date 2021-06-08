Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE CR opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

