Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cooper-Standard worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.