Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

