Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.69

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 4800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

