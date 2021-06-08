Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Thi L. La Sells 100,000 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

