Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.56. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.