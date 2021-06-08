Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.28. 162,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.21.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

