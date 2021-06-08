Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $681-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-(0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.50 on Monday, reaching $236.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.56. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

