Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.66 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.20)-(0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

