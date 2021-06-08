Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,182.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,182 ($54.64) and last traded at GBX 4,098 ($53.54), with a volume of 585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,090 ($53.44).

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,802.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,907 shares of company stock worth $14,761,052.

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.