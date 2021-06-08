Cream Price Up 86.4% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $33,433.42 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,052.78 or 0.99400987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.04 or 0.01011112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00500258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00384292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

