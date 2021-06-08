Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.