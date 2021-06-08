CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CFB stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

