CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $277.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

