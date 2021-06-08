Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $122,355.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00064906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00246971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00225681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01235369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.42 or 1.00662428 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,850,402 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

