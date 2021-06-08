CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$126.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$89.11 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

