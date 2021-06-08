CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers Buys 31,130 Shares

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,066. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $29,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

