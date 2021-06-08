CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.84. 281,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,271. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$16.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.