CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. 648,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.