Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Acquires $16,428.15 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal purchased 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $16,428.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares in the company, valued at $421,143.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPIX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.