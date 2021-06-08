Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 1,039,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

