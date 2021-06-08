CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits Market Cap of $244,913.57

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 171.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $244,913.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00479086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.