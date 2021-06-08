Cutera (CUTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

6/2/2021 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

5/17/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

4/20/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,545. The stock has a market cap of $842.26 million, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

