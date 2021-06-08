CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 39,277 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

