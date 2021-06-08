CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 39,277 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.61.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)
CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
