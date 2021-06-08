CyberMiles Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00484817 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,740.28 or 0.99839839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076181 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.