Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $2,402,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,157 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

