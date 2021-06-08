D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

