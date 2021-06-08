D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.