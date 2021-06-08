Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,326. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.77. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.