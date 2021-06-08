Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
About Daktronics
