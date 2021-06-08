Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

