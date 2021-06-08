Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $272,024.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,257.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.