Datawallet Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $175,571.58 and approximately $4,224.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00072619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00981184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.61 or 0.09948056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051466 BTC.

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

