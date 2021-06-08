DAV Coin (DAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1.78 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00071497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00481067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,517.64 or 1.00198551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00075602 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

