David Pendarvis Sells 1,487 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05.

ResMed stock opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.