Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $156,786.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050428 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

