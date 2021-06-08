Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.65 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $52.65 million and $9.28 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00018654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.