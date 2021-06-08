Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,786% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 452,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,697. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

