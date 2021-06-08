Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $73.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

