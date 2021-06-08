Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,180

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON PNN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). 936,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,164. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.27. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

