Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.10 ($9.53) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

