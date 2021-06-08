Devro plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.30 (LON:DVO)

Devro plc (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £353.10 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

DVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings acquired 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Insiders bought a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,880 in the last 90 days.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

