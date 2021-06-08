DEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,144.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. DEX has a total market cap of $723,537.55 and $96,144.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.09758808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050796 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

