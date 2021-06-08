Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.