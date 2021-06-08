Diamond Price Reaches $2.36 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00007327 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $36,921.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002407 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00119100 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,603,458 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

