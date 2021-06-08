DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 1,072,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,438. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.