Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $729,887.78

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $729,887.78 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,049.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.94 or 0.07645931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.83 or 0.01775616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00481854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00169750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00765464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00490459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00399792 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,449,221 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.