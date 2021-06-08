Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 56,894 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

